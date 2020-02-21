Daytona 500: Cory LaJoie, who crashed into Ryan Newman, reveals the two joked when they spoke via text message

On Monday night, the Daytona 500 ended with a horrific crash, after Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford "hooked up wrong" to Ryan Newman's No. 6 Ford. Newman's car hit the wall, followed by Cory LaJoie's No. 32 Ford crashing into him, causing significant damage to both cars. The crash left Newman in an unknown condition at the time, as medical professionals took their time to carefully remove him from the burning car.

Newman has since been released from the hospital, walking out on his own less than 48 hours after the crash that left him in serious condition.

NASCAR fans, other drivers and Newman's family are all now able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing he will be OK.

The drivers who were involved in the crash have expressed being significantly shaken up emotionally following the incident, just hoping that Newman would be OK.

LaJoie spoke to his experience on the track that night and gave some insight into how he was feeling at the time.

"My stomach dropped, and I thought I was going to puke," LaJoie he said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He called it "the hardest hit I've had" and said it has been a "very emotional week."

He said the week has been tough on Blaney too, and obviously Newman, but is proud of how they have all handled it. "It seems like all three of us are doing well for the circumstances," he said.

LaJoie reached out to Newman and said the two were able to joke together.

He said:

"We texted last night. We shared a couple laughs [about when] we went to that little slick track in Pocono called S&S [Speedways]. And for whatever reason, Newman and I always found each other, and his big ass looked like Bowser in that little go-kart. We're sliding around and smashing into each other, and his head is so big he had to hold the roof up because his head was smashing into it.

He continued saying, "So we shared a laugh over [that]. I said, 'Man, it was almost like we were back at that slick track in Pocono, but unfortunately, we were going 200 miles an hour instead of seven.' And he thought that was funny."

LaJoie was thrilled he could talk to Newman after the accident, "What a blessing to be able to share a laugh with Ryan not even almost 48 hours after everybody assumed the worst."

At first, LaJoie was not able to fully process everything that happened on the track.

"I really didn't have a grip on what happened until probably Wednesday afternoon. [That's] when it finally sunk in, and I was able to digest everything feelings wise and just the whole situation because I've never really been in a situation like that," he said.

This crash was unlike any other he has been part of, explaining that people really have no clue how much it hurts when it happens.

"If anybody's gotten in a wreck on the road at 40 miles an hour, they know how much that hurts, and we're going 190, 200 miles an hour. It definitely makes your body do a lot of funky things it's not used to," LaJoie said.

He shared what his own fears were after the crash, saying he even checked to make sure he still had his fingers attached.

A photo of LaJoie after he got out of the car went viral, and he posted it on Instagram to explain what was going through his head at the time.

LaJoie was on his knees because he was in pain, and he was saying a "thank you for protection prayer," but had no clue just how serious of a situation it was at the time. At the time, he said he did not even know who he hit.

Now that all parties are OK, they are able to joke with each other and laugh through it all.

Hey Ryan, you forgot your shoes. https://t.co/cyQ8VMfAMS — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 19, 2020

LaJoie has been supportive of Newman, sharing updates and wishing him well, but he couldn't help but poke fun at his shoe choice, or lack thereof, when he left the hospital.