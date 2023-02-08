The Money Team Racing announced Tuesday that it will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 with Conor Daly as the driver of its No. 50 Chevrolet. Daly will try to make his first Daytona 500 appearance, while The Money Team Racing -- co-owned by boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather -- will try to qualify for the second straight year.

Daly, the son of former F1 and CART star Derek Daly and an experienced IndyCar racer, made his Cup Series debut driving for The Money Team Racing last fall at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, finishing 34th. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, tentative plans are for Daly to attempt up to seven races in NASCAR this year.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500," Daly said in a team statement. "It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BITNILE.com race car, boat, dune buggy or vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on."

The Money Team Racing made its debut in last year's Daytona 500 when Kaz Grala successfully qualified for The Great American Race by transferring in through his Duel qualifying race. The team would end up running four races in 2022, scoring a best finish of 23rd with Grala behind the wheel in the Coca-Cola 600.

"The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year, and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race," Mayweather said in a statement. "Like a fighter who's always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn't bet against him."

As a part-time team without a charter, Daly and The Money Team Racing will have to earn one of the four available spots in the Daytona 500 field either through time trial qualifying or through their Duel race. They will face stiff competition this year, as they will be competing for those spots with Jimmie Johnson for Legacy Motor Club, Travis Pastrana for 23XI Racing, Austin Hill for Beard Motorsports, Zane Smith for Front Row Motorsports,and Chandler Smith for Kaulig Racing.