Daytona 500 odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Aric Almirola surprises

The 61st edition of the Daytona 500 gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 17 as NASCAR's top drivers get the new season started with one of the sport's most historic races. Daytona International Speedway will host "The Great American Race" as drivers take on the 2.5-mile track. Austin Dillon won this race last year despite only leading one lap and starting from the No. 14 position. The latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds have Brad Keselowski as the Vegas favorite at 8-1, with Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano close behind at 9-1. The strenuous 500-mile race covering 200-plus laps will put plenty of pressure on drivers, so before you make any 2019 Daytona 500 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the 2019 Daytona 500 predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It's nailed four of the past eight golf majors headed into the weekend and produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at last year's Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood. And now that the 2019 Daytona 500 lineup is taking shape, his model simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we'll give one of the top Daytona 500 picks away: the model is high on Aric Almirola, who makes a serious run at the checkered flag despite going off at 12-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Almirola posted career-highs in every major statistical category last season. The former rookie of the year finished last season with five top-10 finishes in his last six races, which included a victory at Talladega. Plus, Almirola has had success at the Daytona 500 in recent years. In fact, he's finished in the top 12 at "The Great American Race" the last three years.

Almirola was 11th in last year's Daytona 500 even though he began the race in 37th. And he also led over 50 laps at Chicago and Dover. Grab Almirola before qualifying at 12-1 and you'll be getting strong odds on a driver that is bound to near the front all day.

One shocker: Keselowski, the Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of the checkered flag. Keselowski finished eighth in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings last season with three wins, and expectations are high for him heading into 2019. But he's struggled historically at Daytona International Speedway, failing to finish his last four races at this track due to accidents. And though he had a win at this track three years ago, he finished 20th in the Daytona 500 that season.

In 19 career races at Daytona, his average finish position is 17th, so there are far better values to win it all than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.



Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1