Daytona 500 odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Chase Elliott surprises

The 2019 Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET as the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series kicks off its 2019 season. It's the 61st running of The Great American Race at iconic Daytona International Speedway, with 200 laps of pulse-pounding action sure to entertain hundreds of thousands in attendance and millions watching at home. After wins in their respective qualifying races, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano join Brad Keselowski as co-favorites at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds. Hendricks Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will be on the front row, but their odds are at 40-1 and 30-1, respectively. With so many drivers figuring to contend for the title, you'll definitely want to check out the NASCAR projected leaderboard from SportsLine before you make any 2019 Daytona 500 picks or predictions of your own.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model takes factors such as track history and recent results into account.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at last year's Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood. And now that the 2019 Daytona 500 lineup is taking shape, his model simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One of the top Daytona 500 2019 picks we'll give away: Chase Elliott challenges to take the checkered flag despite starting with 12-1 odds.

The 23-year-old got his first win last season at Watkins Glen and then went on to pile up two more wins late in the season at Dover and Kansas to finish sixth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings. And he's proven to have a lightning-fast setup at Daytona, winning back-to-back poles for the Daytona 500 in 2016 and 2017.

Unfortunately, crashes in both of the 2018 races at Daytona International Speedway kept him from taking advantage of a fast car. However, if Elliott can avoid the big one in 2019, he can provide exceptional value at 12-1, and the model likes him to finish near the top of the leaderboard after starting the race in 18th.

One surprising pick: Keselowski, one of the Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls short of the checkered flag. Keselowski finished eighth in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings last season with three wins, and expectations are high for him heading into 2019.

But he's struggled historically at Daytona International Speedway, failing to finish his last four races at this track due to accidents. And though he had a win at this track three years ago, he finished 20th in the Daytona 500 that season. In 19 career races at Daytona, his average finish position is 17th, so there are far better values to win it all than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting four drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.



Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Paul Menard 25-1

Austin Dillon 30-1