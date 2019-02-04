Daytona 500 odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Denny Hamlin surprises

The 2019 NASCAR season begins on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway with the 61st running of the Daytona 500. It is stock car racing's Super Bowl, only it takes place at the beginning of the season and sets the tone for the next nine months of adrenaline-packed action. Brad Keselowski is the favorite in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds at 8-1, but heavy hitters like Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are hot on his heels at 9-1. Before you make any 2019 Daytona 500 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the 2019 Daytona 500 predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It's nailed four of the past eight golf majors headed into the weekend and produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at last year's Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood. And now that the 2019 Daytona 500 lineup is taking shape, his model simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we'll give away for the Daytona 500: the model is high on Denny Hamlin, who surges to a top-five finish despite going off at 12-1 odds.

Hamlin had a tough season in 2018, finishing outside the top 10 for the first time since a neck injury cost him four races back in 2013. However, the Daytona 500 has suited him extremely well in recent years and the SportsLine Projection Model says he'll start his season off on the right foot in 2019.

Hamlin has cracked the top four in all but one of the past five Daytona 500s, including a victory in 2016. So grab Hamlin before qualifying at 12-1 and you'll be getting strong odds on a car that is bound to run near the front all day.

One shocker: Keselowski, the Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of the checkered flag. Keselowski finished eighth in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings last season with three wins, and expectations are high for him heading into 2019. But he's struggled historically at Daytona International Speedway, failing to finish his last four races at this track due to accidents. And though he had a win at this track three years ago, he finished 20th in the Daytona 500 that season.

In 19 career races at Daytona, his average finish position is 17th, so there are far better values to win it all than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.



Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1