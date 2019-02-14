Daytona 500 odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Kyle Busch surprises

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will drop the green flag on its 2019 season on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET with the 2019 Daytona 500. It's the sport's biggest event and The Great American Race is sure to draw heavy interest from amateur and professional gamblers alike. Last season, Austin Dillon stunned by winning the 2018 Daytona 500, but the defending champion is listed at 40-1 in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds. Expected NASCAR Monster Energy Cup championship contenders Brad Keselowski (8-1), Kevin Harvick (9-1) and Joey Logano (9-1) are among the favorites. Of course, with speeds of around 200 MPH expected, anything can happen at Daytona International Speedway. So before you make your 2019 Daytona 500 picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It's nailed four of the past eight golf majors headed into the weekend and produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at last year's Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood. And now that the 2019 Daytona 500 lineup is taking shape, his model simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One of the top Daytona 500 picks we'll give away: Kyle Busch makes a serious charge at winning despite going off with 14-1 odds.

Busch has seven career top-10 finishes in NASCAR events at Daytona International Speedway and won the 2008 Coke Zero 400 under the lights at Daytona. So we know he has the capability of running well with some fairly dominant performance at Daytona in recent history, finishing in third at the 2016 Daytona 500 and in second at the Coke Zero 400 later that same year.

And with last year's struggles at restrictor-plate tracks behind him, there's a strong chance for Busch to bounce back in 2019. Busch's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin, finished third in the 2018 Daytona 500 and fellow teammate Erik Jones went on to win the 2018 Coke Zero 400, so look for the Gibbs team to give Busch a potential edge at the 2019 Daytona 500.

One shocker: Keselowski, the Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of the checkered flag. Keselowski finished eighth in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings last season with three wins, and expectations are high for him heading into 2019. But he's struggled historically at Daytona International Speedway, failing to finish his last four races at this track due to accidents. And though he had a win at this track three years ago, he finished 20th in the Daytona 500 that season.

In 19 career races at Daytona, his average finish position is 17th, so there are far better values to win it all than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.



Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1