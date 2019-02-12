Daytona 500 odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Ryan Blaney surprises

The 2019 Daytona 500 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Last year, Austin Dillon led for just one lap at the Daytona 500, but came away with his second-ever Monster Energy Cup victory. Now, he'll look to defend his title at the 2019 Daytona 500, which is also known as "The Great American Race" and has featured plenty of must-see moments. Dillon is going off as a massive 40-1 long shot in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick (8-1), Brad Keselowski (8-1), Joey Logano (8-1) and Clint Bowyer (10-1) are all listed at 10-1 or lower as the race 2019 Daytona 500 favorites. The 61st edition of the Daytona 500 has an extremely talented field of drivers, so before you make any 2019 Daytona 500 picks or enter a NASCAR DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the latest 2019 Daytona 500 predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It's nailed four of the past eight golf majors headed into the weekend and produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan, and two of the top four at last year's Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way, way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events like the Daytona 500 are in his blood. And now that the 2019 Daytona 500 lineup is taking shape, his model simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we'll give one of the top Daytona 500 picks away: the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a serious run at the checkered flag despite going off with 14-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney has had major success at Daytona International Speedway in recent years. In fact, he started the 2018 season with three straight top-10 finishes at this track, including a seventh place run at last year's Daytona 500. In that race, Blaney led for 118 laps.

Blaney just finished fourth in last weekend's Advance Auto Parts Clash after starting eighth, continuing his hot streak after he closed out last season by winning at Charlotte and finishing second at Texas. Blaney also earned a runner-up finish at the 2017 Daytona 500. With so much success in the this race and at Daytona International Speedway over the past two seasons, you can confidently lock him in at 14-1 odds and look for a strong chance at a big payout.

One shocker: Keselowski, the Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of the checkered flag. Keselowski finished eighth in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Standings last season with three wins, and expectations are high for him heading into 2019. But he's struggled historically at Daytona International Speedway, failing to finish his last four races at this track due to accidents. And though he had a win at this track three years ago, he finished 20th in the Daytona 500 that season.

In 19 career races at Daytona, his average finish position is 17th, so there are far better values to win it all than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

The model is also targeting three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.



Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Joey Logano 9-1

Aric Almirola 12-1

Clint Bowyer 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Kurt Busch 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1