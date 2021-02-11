The Daytona 500 is just days away, but, like everything this year and last, changes have been made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 63rd running over the iconic race will take place on Feb. 14 in front of just 30,000 fans, opposed to the usual 100,000 plus at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., with social distancing and other guidelines in place.
Ahead of the Great American Race, the qualifying events will determine the order and position of each driver. The 1-2 finishers in the pole qualifying will get the front row for the Daytona 500. Once the rest of the poll qualifying numbers are determined, those results are used for the Duel races. Drivers who finished in odd numbered spots will participate in Duel number one. Even numbered positions will race in the second of the two Duels.
Daytona 500 qualifying will be run on Wednesday and the Duels at Daytona will take place on Thursday.
Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 and is once again a driver to watch this year. That race also saw Ryan Newman involved in a serious crash. He was carried off the track in stretcher and made a recovery, leaving the hospital and walking on his own less than 48 hours later. He was cleared to race again a few months after.
How to watch the Daytona 500
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 14
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV channel: FOX
- Streaming: FuboTV (try FuboTV free for 7 days)
Qualifying results
1 – Alex Bowman
2 – William Byron
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Bubba Wallace
5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Christopher Bell
8 – Ryan Preece
9 – Austin Dillon
10 – Daniel Suarez
11 – Chase Elliott
11 – Denny Hamlin
13 – David Ragan
14 – Kurt Busch
15 – Kyle Larson
16 – Kyle Busch
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Ryan Blaney
19 – Austin Cindric
20 – Kaz Grala
21 – Joey Logano
22 – Chase Briscoe
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Ross Chastain
25 – Cole Custer
26 – Brad Keselowski
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Martin Truex Jr.
29 – Erik Jones
30 – Chris Buescher
31 – Tyler Reddick
32 – Anthony Alfredo
33 – Ty Dillon
34 – Jamie McMurray
35 – Corey LaJoie
36 – Quin Houff
37 – Garrett Smithley
38 – B.J. McLeod
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Cody Ware
41 – Joey Gase
42 – Josh Bilicki
43 – Derrike Cope
43 – Noah Gragson
2021 Daytona 500 odds
Via William Hill Sportsbook
Denny Hamlin 8-1
Chase Elliott 10-1
Joey Logano 10-1
Brad Keselowski 10-1
Ryan Blaney 10-1
Kevin Harvick 12-1
Kyle Busch 15-1
William Byron 18-1
Aric Almirola 18-1
Martin Truex Jr. 18-1
Kyle Larson 18-1
Alex Bowman 18-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1
Austin Dillon 25-1
Bubba Wallace 25-1
Ross Chastain 30-1
Matt DiBenedetto 30-1
Cole Custer 40-1
Chase Briscoe 40-1
Tyler Reddick 40-1
Christopher Bell 40-1
Chris Buescher 50-1
Austin Cindric 50-1
Erik Jones 50-1
Michael McDowell 75-1
Ryan Newman 75-1
Jamie McMurray 100-1
Ryan Preece 100-1
Ty Dillon 100-1
Daniel Suarez 125-1
David Ragan 150-1
Noah Gragson 150-1
Anthony Alfredo 150-1
Corey Lajoie 150-1
Kaz Grala 250-1
BJ McLeod 750-1
Timmy Hill 750-1
Chad Finchum 750-1
Josh Bilicki 750-1
Cody Ware 1000-1
Quin Houff 1000-1