The Daytona 500 is just days away, but, like everything this year and last, changes have been made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 63rd running over the iconic race will take place on Feb. 14 in front of just 30,000 fans, opposed to the usual 100,000 plus at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., with social distancing and other guidelines in place.

Ahead of the Great American Race, the qualifying events will determine the order and position of each driver. The 1-2 finishers in the pole qualifying will get the front row for the Daytona 500. Once the rest of the poll qualifying numbers are determined, those results are used for the Duel races. Drivers who finished in odd numbered spots will participate in Duel number one. Even numbered positions will race in the second of the two Duels.

Daytona 500 qualifying will be run on Wednesday and the Duels at Daytona will take place on Thursday.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 and is once again a driver to watch this year. That race also saw Ryan Newman involved in a serious crash. He was carried off the track in stretcher and made a recovery, leaving the hospital and walking on his own less than 48 hours later. He was cleared to race again a few months after.

How to watch the Daytona 500