Daytona 500 Vegas picks and predictions 2019: Fade Chase Elliott, back Ryan Blaney

The most-popular race in America is Sunday, as the 2019 Daytona 500 hits the Daytona International Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET. Eight former Daytona 500 champions are in the field of 40, including last year's winner, Austin Dillon, who shocked the world as a 50-1 underdog to secure the checkered flag. A trio of drivers is 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds -- former winners Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, as well as Brad Keselowski, generally regarded as one of the top drivers to have yet secured a 500 win. He'll start near the back of the pack, while Logano and Harvick will begin from the second row after winning Gander RV Duels races Thursday. The restrictor-plate race means nearly every driver has a chance to be in the hunt, so before you book any 2019 Daytona 500 picks of your own, you'll want to see what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say -- especially after his massive win for last week's Advance Auto Car Clash.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at this past Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. He entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it.

His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Kyle Busch's nine wins.

That continued an astonishing run in which Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners in the 2017 NASCAR playoffs. In 2016, he took Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500 at 15-1, and took him again at 40-1 at Watkins Glen later that year. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed the field for Sunday's 2019 Daytona 500 from every possible angle and locked in his 2019 NASCAR at Daytona picks. You can see his projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

One driver Roberts will be fading in the Daytona 500 is Chase Elliott, considered a contender with 12-1 odds.

But Daytona International Speedway has not been kind to Elliott, who has started from the pole in three of his six career races but has an average finish of 28th.

"This is his worst track with a 28th-place average finish between six starts, three of which he started from the pole," Roberts told SportsLine. "His odds appear much lower than they should be." There are far better values in this loaded Daytona 500 field.

A driver Roberts is expecting to see a lot from is another 12-1 option, Ryan Blaney. Blaney finished seventh at last year's Daytona 500, but led 118 laps. No other active driver has led more laps in a single Daytona.

"During Speedweeks last season he was fourth in the Clash and won one of the Duels," Roberts added. "He was fourth last week in the Clash."

Also, Roberts predicts three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 20-1 longer make a strong run at the title. His picks will shock many, but anyone who backs them could hit it with a massive payday, just like last week.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 Daytona 500? And which underdogs shock NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.