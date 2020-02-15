Daytona 500 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kyle Busch, backing Aric Almirola

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will try to win the one major race that has eluded him in his career when he and 39 other drivers take the green flag for the 2020 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The 34-year-old Busch has 56 wins in his Cup career, including the Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400, and has won the Cup Series title twice (2015 and '19) but has never won the Daytona 500 in 14 starts. His best finish was second last year.

Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, who opened at 10-1 and is now going off at 13-1. Even though Busch won the Cup championship last season, he has never won the Daytona 500. It remains the biggest hole on his resume.

"Kyle Busch won his second Cup Series title last season and has won almost every race in the series except the Daytona 500," Roberts told SportsLine. "His lone Daytona win in 2008 came in the July race. Last season, he had his best Daytona 500 finish with a second place behind Hamlin, a teammate. After a while, not winning NASCAR's biggest race starts to weigh on drivers. Dale Earnhardt didn't win it until the very end of his career in 1998, and some like Tony Stewart and Mark Martin never won it."

Another shocker: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, a long shot at 25-1. "The only two wins of his career have come at Daytona and Talladega," Roberts told SportsLine. "Last season he had top 10s in all four races between Daytona and Talladega. I recommend throwing him into most betting equations."

Almirola has had some strong runs at Daytona. He finished seventh last summer and took fourth place in the 2017 Daytona 500, so you can confidently lock him in as a top pick for Sunday.

