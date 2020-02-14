Daytona 500 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kyle Busch, backing Eric Jones

One of the country's biggest sporting events takes place on Sunday, when 40 drivers take the green flag for the 2020 Daytona 500. Nicknamed the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 kicks off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Four drivers -- Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano -- are listed as co-favorites in the 2020 Daytona 500 odds at 10-1.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are close behind at 12-1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will be competing for the first time for JTG Daugherty Racing, will start from the pole and is a 30-1 longshot. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in the current 2020 Daytona 500 odds, you'll want to check out the latest 2020 Daytona 500 picks and predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Daytona 500 picks.

Roberts crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400.

The 2019 season only continued Roberts' success. In 2018, those who wagered $100 on each of his NASCAR expert picks saw $1,750 in profit. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Daytona 500 expert picks

Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, one of the co-favorites at 10-1. Even though Busch won the Cup championship last season, he has never won the Daytona 500. It remains the biggest hole on his resume.

"Kyle Busch won his second Cup Series title last season and has won almost every race in the series except the Daytona 500," Roberts told SportsLine. "His lone Daytona win in 2008 came in the July race. Last season, he had his best Daytona 500 finish with a second place behind Hamlin, a teammate. After a while, not winning NASCAR's biggest race starts to weigh on drivers. Dale Earnhardt didn't win it until the very end of his career in 1998, and some like Tony Stewart and Mark Martin never won it."

There are far better values than Busch in the Daytona 500 odds 2020.

Another shocker: Roberts is high on Eric Jones, a long shot at 30-1 Daytona 500 odds. "He won the Busch Clash last week with a beat-up car aided by a push from teammate Hamlin," Roberts added. "He was third in the Daytona 500 last season and won at Daytona in the 2018 July race. He has strong Joe Gibbs Racing equipment, making 30-1 kind of a steal."

Roberts' top pick is a driver who has a history of success at superspeedways like Daytona. He works well with other drivers, regardless of manufacturer loyalty, which allows him to make his way to the front. He's also backing a monster long shot who's "the biggest live underdog of the entire race." Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

