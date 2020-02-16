Daytona 500 Vegas picks and top predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kyle Busch, backing Erik Jones

Forty drivers will chase NASCAR glory on Sunday when they take the green flag for one of sport's biggest events, the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. This will be the 62nd running of the event nicknamed the Great American Race. The drivers will go 200 laps around the iconic 2.5-mile track. Two drivers -- Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin -- are listed as co-favorites at 10-1 in the 2020 Daytona 500 odds. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will be competing for the first time for JTG Daugherty Racing, will start from the pole and is a 20-1 long shot.

The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in the Daytona 500 odds, you'll want to check out the 2020 Daytona 500 picks from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any NASCAR at Daytona predictions.

Roberts crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400.

The 2019 season only continued Roberts' success. In 2018, those who wagered $100 on each of his NASCAR expert picks saw $1,750 in profit. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, who opened at 10-1 and is now going off at 13-1. Even though Busch won the Cup championship last season, he has never won the Daytona 500. It remains the biggest hole on his resume.

"Kyle Busch won his second Cup Series title last season and has won almost every race in the series except the Daytona 500," Roberts told SportsLine. "His lone Daytona win in 2008 came in the July race. Last season, he had his best Daytona 500 finish with a second place behind Hamlin, a teammate. After a while, not winning NASCAR's biggest race starts to weigh on drivers. Dale Earnhardt didn't win it until the very end of his career in 1998, and some like Tony Stewart and Mark Martin never won it."

There are far better values than Busch in the Daytona 500 odds 2020.

Another shocker: Roberts is high on Erik Jones, a long shot who opened at 30-1, and is now going off at 22-1. "He won the Busch Clash last week with a beat-up car aided by a push from teammate Hamlin," Roberts added. "He was third in the Daytona 500 last season and won at Daytona in the 2018 July race. He's got great Joe Gibbs Racing equipment, making him a steal."

Jones finished the 2019 NASCAR season red-hot as well, claiming top-10s in four of his final five races, including a third-place finish at Miami in the final week. He showed glimpses of greatness last season, and Roberts believes he could be on the verge of a defining moment at Daytona this year.

