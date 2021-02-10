Richard Petty won back-to-back Daytona 500s, but failed to complete the hat trick in 1975 after finishing seventh. Cale Yarborough led 32 laps in the 1985 race while trying to three-peat, but experienced engine problems that relegated him to 36th. Denny Hamlin will try to achieve what Petty and Yarborough couldn't and become the first driver to capture three consecutive checkered flags when he participates in the 2021 Daytona 500 on Sunday. Hamlin, who also won in 2016, is attempting to tie Yarborough for the second-most Daytona 500 victories in history with four, three behind the all-time leader, Petty.

Hamlin is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is listed at 9-1, while Joey Logano is 10-1, and Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski round out the top five 2021 Daytona 500 contenders at 11-1. The race at Daytona International Speedway is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2021 race.

2021 Daytona 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Brad Keselowski, even though he's one of the top 2021 Daytona 500 favorites at 11-1. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski, who had 24 top-10 finishes in 36 races last season, barely cracks the top 15.

"Keselowski doesn't have any Daytona 500 wins, even though he has strong equipment that's capable of winning," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's just had bad luck in the season-opener."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, a long shot at 15-1 in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 36-year-old has registered 10 top-20 finishes in 18 career starts at Daytona International Speedway, including a victory in the 2014 Coke Zero 400. Half of those top-20s have come in the Daytona 500, with Almirola's best finish being fourth place in 2017.

"Both of his two career Cup Series wins have come on superspeedways," Roberts said. "He understands the airflow and how to make his car faster when they're all supposed to be equal."

How to make 2021 Daytona 500 predictions

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Aric Almirola 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Alex Bowman 17-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Ryan Newman 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Jamie McMurray 75-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Corey LaJoie 150-1

Ryan Preece 150-1

David Ragan 150-1

Anthony Alfredo 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 750-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Derrike Cope 1000-1

Joey Gase 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

Garrett Smithley 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1