Denny Hamlin failed to record a NASCAR Cup Series victory in 2018, marking the first time he was shut out since making his circuit debut in 2005. The 40-year-old Floridian has posted 13 wins since, finishing second last season with seven, including his second straight Daytona 500 victory. Hamlin will hope to become the first driver in history to win the Great American Race three times in a row when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Hamlin is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is listed at 10-1, while Joey Logano is 11-1 among the top 2021 NASCAR at Daytona contenders. The race at Daytona International Speedway is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Daytona predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Daytona 500 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

2021 Daytona 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Brad Keselowski, even though he's one of the top 2021 Daytona 500 favorites at 12-1. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski, who had 24 top-10 finishes in 36 races last season, barely cracks the top 15.

"Keselowski doesn't have any Daytona 500 wins, even though he has strong equipment that's capable of winning," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's just had bad luck in the season-opener."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kurt Busch, a long shot at 14-1 in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2004 Cup Series champion, Busch has recorded just one victory each of the last five seasons, with his lone 2017 win coming in the Daytona 500. The 42-year-old has 39 Cup Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, registering 13 top-five finishes and 20 top-20s during that span.

"Since winning the 2017 Daytona 500, he's had some troubles here," Roberts said. "However, he was 10th in the 2019 summer race."

How to make 2021 Daytona 500 predictions

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Kyle Larson 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

William Byron 13-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Alex Bowman 13-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Tyler Reddick 55-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Jamie McMurray 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

Chase Briscoe 70-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Corey Lajoie 125-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

oey Gase 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Derrike Cope 2000-1