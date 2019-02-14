Daytona Duels 2019: Qualifying race time, TV channel, live stream, daily fantasy lineups, picks
Here's what to know heading into the Valentine's Day's duels
With Sunday's single-car qualifying races in the books, it's time to look ahead to Thursday's Daytona Duels. Forty-two cars will be in competition on Thursday, including the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. In the second duel, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano find themselves right next to each other.
These will be back-to-back, 150-mile races that cover 60 laps. Here's how you can watch them Thursday night.
2019 Daytona Duels
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 14
- Start times: 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go
- Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida
At stake are some regular season points, including 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, all the way down to one point for 10th. The races will also help set the field for Sunday's Daytona 500, with the winners of each beginning in third and fourth.
Duel No. 1 (7 p.m.)
Driver
Team
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ryan Treux
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Duel No. 2 (8:45 p.m.)
|Driver
|Team
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Joey Logano
Team Penski
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Kurt Busch
Stewart-Haas Racing
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Casey Mears
Germain Racing
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Corey LaJoie
GO FAS Racing
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Joey Gase
Motorsports Business Management
Daily Fantasy Lineups
Here are tonight's DraftKings lineups according to CBS Sports NASCAR writer Matthew Mayer.
Duel No. 1
- Kyle Busch ($9,500)
- Matt DiBenedetto ($6,500)
- Brad Keselowski ($10,000)
- Ryan Preece ($7,200)
- Martin Truex Jr. ($9,000)
- Bubba Wallace ($7,500)
Duel No. 2
- Aric Almirola ($8,900)
- Ryan Blaney ($9,200)
- Chase Elliott ($9,400)
- Erik Jones ($8,400)
- Kyle Larson ($7,900)
- Michael McDowell ($6,000)
Picks
Which drivers should you target in Thursday's Daytona Duels? And which underdogs shock the racing world? ... Visit SportsLine now to see detailed picks from Micah Roberts, the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper who just cashed with Jimmie Johnson at 25/1 to win last week's Clash.
