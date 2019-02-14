Daytona Duels 2019: Qualifying race time, TV channel, live stream, daily fantasy lineups, picks

With Sunday's single-car qualifying races in the books, it's time to look ahead to Thursday's Daytona Duels. Forty-two cars will be in competition on Thursday, including the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. In the second duel, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano find themselves right next to each other.

These will be back-to-back, 150-mile races that cover 60 laps. Here's how you can watch them Thursday night.

2019 Daytona Duels

Date : Thursday, Feb. 14

: Thursday, Feb. 14 Start times : 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

At stake are some regular season points, including 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, all the way down to one point for 10th. The races will also help set the field for Sunday's Daytona 500, with the winners of each beginning in third and fourth.

Duel No. 1 (7 p.m.)

Driver Team William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Brad Keselowski Team Penske Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ryan Treux Tommy Baldwin Racing Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing

Duel No. 2 (8:45 p.m.)

Driver Team Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Joey Logano Team Penski Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Ryan Blaney Team Penske Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Casey Mears Germain Racing Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Ty Dillon Germain Racing Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing B.J. McLeod Petty Ware Racing Joey Gase Motorsports Business Management

Daily Fantasy Lineups

Here are tonight's DraftKings lineups according to CBS Sports NASCAR writer Matthew Mayer.

Duel No. 1

Kyle Busch ($9,500)

Matt DiBenedetto ($6,500)

Brad Keselowski ($10,000)

Ryan Preece ($7,200)

Martin Truex Jr. ($9,000)

Bubba Wallace ($7,500)

Duel No. 2

Aric Almirola ($8,900)

Ryan Blaney ($9,200)

Chase Elliott ($9,400)

Erik Jones ($8,400)

Kyle Larson ($7,900)

Michael McDowell ($6,000)

