Daytona Duels 2019: Qualifying race time, TV channel, live stream, lineups

With Sunday's single-car qualifying races in the books, it's time to look ahead to Thursday's Daytona Duels. Forty-two cars will be in competition on Thursday, including the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. In the second duel, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano find themselves right next to each other.

These will be back-to-back, 150-mile races that cover 60 laps. Here's how you can watch them Thursday night.

2019 Daytona Duels

Date : Thursday, Feb. 14

: Thursday, Feb. 14 Start times : 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : fuboTV, FOX Sports Go

: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

At stake are some regular season points, including 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, all the way down to one point for 10th. The races will also help set the field for Sunday's Daytona 500, with the winners of each beginning in third and fourth.

Duel No. 1 (7 p.m.)

Driver Team William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Brad Keselowski Team Penske Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ryan Treux Tommy Baldwin Racing Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing

Duel No. 2 (8:45 p.m.)