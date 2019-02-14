Daytona Duels 2019: Qualifying race time, TV channel, live stream, lineups

Here's what to know heading into the Valentine's Day's duels

With Sunday's single-car qualifying races in the books, it's time to look ahead to Thursday's Daytona Duels. Forty-two cars will be in competition on Thursday, including the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. In the second duel, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano find themselves right next to each other.

These will be back-to-back, 150-mile races that cover 60 laps. Here's how you can watch them Thursday night.

2019 Daytona Duels

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 14
  • Start times: 7 p.m. ET, 8:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • StreamingfuboTV, FOX Sports Go
  • Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

At stake are some regular season points, including 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, all the way down to one point for 10th. The races will also help set the field for Sunday's Daytona 500, with the winners of each beginning in third and fourth.

Duel No. 1 (7 p.m.)

Driver

Team

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Treux

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Duel No. 2 (8:45 p.m.)

DriverTeam

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Joey Logano

Team Penski

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Casey Mears

Germain Racing

Jamie McMurray

Spire Motorsports

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Corey LaJoie

GO FAS Racing

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Joey Gase

Motorsports Business Management

