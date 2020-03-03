Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson make joke about Auto Club run-in; team owner doesn't find it funny

NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson joked around about an incident that occurred during the Auto Club 400 on Sunday, but not everyone took the joke well. The drivers posted a video of them reenacting a run-in they had during the race that caused a social media stir.

During the race, Hamlin's No. 11 car bumped into Larson's No. 42 Chevrolet. The move eventually caused Larson to hit the wall with a decent amount of force and forced him to pit, so his crew could take care of the damage caused by the wall.

Larson ended up coming in 21st place, while Hamlin made the top 10 in eighth.

Take a look at the original footage of the run-in:

Larson was not injured and the two friends clearly had no bad blood, since they were joking about the matter soon after.

The drivers took a trip to the grocery store together and decided to make light of what went down on Sunday. Here is their shopping aisle recreation of the crash:

Someone even put the commentary from the race over the grocery store remake.

What seemed to be all in good fun, was not so funny to Chip Ganassi, Larson's team owner. Ganassi replied to the video saying he did not appreciate it and that it was in bad taste.

Hey @dennyhamlin I have a building full of people including myself that do not think that’s funny. #badtaste https://t.co/dcXpF60va2 — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) March 3, 2020

Many responded to Ganassi's tweet agreeing with him that Hamlin was out of line. Hamlin, the 2020 Daytona 500 winner, did not respond to that tweet, but did reveal that he paid for the groceries, totaling $618, when the two made the trip.

NASCAR's next race is the FanShield 500 at the Phoenix Raceway on March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET.