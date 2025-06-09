Denny Hamlin isn't one to shy away from stirring the pot. The 44-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver earned his 57th career victory Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in the FireKeepers Casino 400 -- then wasted no time flaunting his Ohio State Buckeyes fandom in front of a crowd likely filled with Michigan Wolverines fans. After taking the checkered flag and wrapping up his post-race interview on the track, Hamlin delivered a pointed "O-H" arm gesture toward the stands.

Hamlin, who grew up in Virginia, has fully embraced his self-proclaimed bandwagon Ohio State allegiance this season, even throwing a "Horns Down" gesture during driver introductions at Texas Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400 in May. He attended both the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl when Ohio State defeated Texas, 28-14, and the Buckeyes' national championship game victory against Notre Dame, 34-23, in January.

Although Hamlin enjoyed the trolling, his antics didn't pan out well at Texas Motor Speedway, where his race ended on Lap 75 after an engine blowout sent his car up in flames.

"Texas got me back," Hamlin said during his "Actions Detrimental" podcast. "That didn't last long for me. Eventually, the karma caught up pretty quickly."

Not only did he hit the Michigan faithful with the "O-H" gesture, but he also broke out his favorite zinger -- a line his own father urged him to retire for sounding too cocky.

"Daddy, I'm sorry, but I beat your favorite driver folks," Hamlin told the crowd. "... All of them."

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is arguably the most intense in college football -- and one of the fiercest across all American sports. Known simply as "The Game," the annual matchup dates back more than a century, filled with countless heated moments. After the Wolverines secured their fourth consecutive win against the Buckeyes in November, a chaotic altercation broke out on the field at Ohio Stadium, forcing law enforcement to use pepper spray to disperse the unruly group of players.