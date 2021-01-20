The winner of the 1990 Daytona 500, 62-year-old Derrike Cope, announced that he will once again participate in the Great American Race. He will be seen in the No. 15 Chevrolet and it will be his first Daytona 500 since 2004.The car will race under Rick Ware Racing and will be made by StarCom Racing.

Cope says he is thrilled to be going back to Daytona, where he has raced 26 times.

"I am really looking forward to running this year's Daytona 500 with Rick Ware Racing," Cope said in a press release. "I have known Rick [Ware] and his family for a long time and I am excited to have the opportunity to go to Daytona and race for another win! ... I could not be more excited to get back to Daytona!"

In his 26 races at Daytona, Cope he has one win, a top-five finish and and a top-10 finish.

Team owner Rick Ware also commented on Cope's return, saying, "We are excited to partner together with Derrike on his final Daytona 500 start. Derrike is a former Daytona 500 champion, and has had a great career in NASCAR. I look forward to seeing the No. 15 Jacob Companies Chevrolet on track in a couple weeks!"

Cope's last race was at at Darlington Raceway in the 2018 Bojangles Southern 500.