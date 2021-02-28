Chase Elliott began the defense of his NASCAR Cup Series championship in strong fashion, kicking off the 2021 season with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500. The 25-year-old led a race-high 44 laps at the Daytona Road Course last weekend but was unable to record his fifth straight road-course victory after a crash with just a few laps remaining. Elliott will try to earn his first win of the year when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday. He was runner-up in this race last season and has recorded three top-10 finishes in five Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Elliott is listed at 11-2 in the latest 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while reigning race champion Denny Hamlin is the favorite at 9-2. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. both are 7-1 and Kyle Larson completes the top five 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 contenders, according to oddsmakers, at 17-2. The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Homestead predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 picks of your own.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Homestead 2021 race. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard here.

2021 Dixie Vodka 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he's one of the top 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 contenders at 7-1. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who won this race in 2017, barely cracks the top 10.

"He's had seven top-five finishes using the 550-horsepower package but no victories," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's off to a slow start this season [and] has a 10.3 average finish in 16 Homestead starts."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a massive 25-1 long shot in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Miami odds. The 25-year-old Californian had a strong performance in this race last year, finishing fourth in his first Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track. In a total of seven starts at Homestead spanning the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, Reddick has been sixth or better each time, with Xfinity victories in 2018 and 2019.

"Reddick was one of seven drivers to lead a lap here last year," Roberts told SportsLine. "In a small sample size, he's been stellar at Homestead."

How to make 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 predictions

Roberts also is high on an epic long shot who gained plenty of momentum with the 550-horsepower race package last season. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 NASCAR at Homestead leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Dixie Vodka 400 odds, lineup

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

William Byron 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Bubba Wallace 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1