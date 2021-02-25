Since the race debuted in 1999, three drivers have taken the checkered flag at the DIxie Vodka 400 on three occasions. One of them is Denny Hamlin, who completed the hat trick to join Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart as three-time winners. Hamlin will attempt to break the tie when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday. The 40-year-old is seeking his first win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season after finishing in the top five the first two races.

Hamlin, who again will start from the pole, is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is listed at 11-2, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are 7-1 and Kyle Larson rounds out the top five 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 contenders at 17-2. The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Homestead predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 picks of your own.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Homestead 2021 race. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard here.

2021 Dixie Vodka 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he's one of the top 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 contenders at 7-1. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who won this race in 2017, barely cracks the top 10.

"He's had seven top-five finishes using the 550-horsepower package but no victories," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's off to a slow start this season [and] has a 10.3 average finish in 16 Homestead starts."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot in the latest 2021 NASCAR at Miami odds. The 26-year-old native of Oklahoma is coming off the first Cup Series win of his brief career, a victory in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona last Sunday. Bell also performed well in this race as a rookie last year, finishing in eighth place.

"It's a clean car that should be expected to have the same horsepower and setup as Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Truex," Roberts said. "Translation - he's probably going to win again (soon)."

How to make 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 predictions

Roberts also is high on an epic long shot who gained plenty of momentum with the 550-horsepower race package last season. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400? And which massive long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 NASCAR at Homestead leaderboard, all from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Dixie Vodka 400 odds, lineup

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

William Byron 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Bubba Wallace 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1