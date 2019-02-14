Duels at Daytona odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says Erik Jones surprises NASCAR, Joey Logano disappoints

The 2019 Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday and front row qualifying will place Hendricks Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alan Bowman in first and second starting position for the Great American Race. However, the rest of the field will be determined by the 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duels on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The top 15 finishers in each of the two duels will determine the starting order on the inside and outside, respectively, behind the two front-row qualifiers. Brad Keselowski is the favorite in Duel No. 1, as he goes off at 3-1 according to the latest 2019 Daytona Duels odds. In Duel No. 2, Joey Logano is the 7-2 favorite, but Denny Hamlin isn't far behind at 9-2. But before you make your 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duels picks, be sure to check out the NASCAR predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine first.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, SportsLine's proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model takes factors such as track history and recent results into account. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way up.

Now it has evaluated the 2019 Duels at Daytona fields for both races and locked in its projected Daytona Duel leaderboards. One pick we'll give away: the model is fading Logano, who is going off as the Vegas favorite at 7-2 in the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona.

Logano has run well in this event, finishing in the top 10 four straight times. However, he's never won, as he's settled for second place twice and third place once. He also has finished 10th or worse three times since 2009. There are far better values available in Daytona Duel 2.

And a stunner: Erik Jones makes a run to the front in the Gander RV Duel No. 2 despite going off with 15-1 odds.

Jones followed up a Rookie of the Year performance in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series for 2017 with a run to the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs, finishing 15th in the standings for the season with a win, nine top-five finishes and 18 top-10s. It just so happens that the win came right here at Daytona International Speedway at the 2018 Coke Zero 400.

So we know that Jones and the Joe Gibbs Racing team have a setup that is tailored towards success at Daytona International Speedway. He even started in eighth after a strong finish in last year's duels and went on to lead 11 laps at the Daytona 500 before a crash left him with a 36th-place finish. So expect a strong performance at a great price from Jones.

The model is also high on another driver going off at 20-1 or higher in Daytona Duel No. 1, as well as three drivers going off at 15-1 or higher in Daytona Duel No. 2. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big

So who wins the 2019 Gander RV Duels at Daytona? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duel odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year, and find out.



Duel at Daytona 1:



Brad Keselowski 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 8-1

Jimmie Johnson 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Paul Menard 9-1

Daniel Suarez 10-1

William Byron 20-1

Duel at Daytona 2:



Joey Logano 7-2

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Ryan Blaney 6-1

Chase Elliott 6-1

Clint Bowyer 7-1

Aric Almirola 7-1

Kurt Busch 8-1

Erik Jones 15-1

Austin Dillon 15-1