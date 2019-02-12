Duels at Daytona odds, picks 2019: Advanced computer model says William Byron surprises NASCAR, Joey Logano disappoints

A pair of 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duels get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday as NASCAR's top drivers split into twin qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway. This pair of 60-lap races will determine the majority of the 2019 Daytona 500 starting grid, so there's plenty on the line in these races under the lights. The latest 2019 Daytona Duels odds have Brad Keselowski (3-1), Kevin Harvick (9-2) and Kyle Busch (7-1) as the favorites in Duel No. 1, while Joey Logano (7-2) and Denny Hamlin (9-2) are the favorites in Duel No. 2. Before making any 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duel picks of your own, check out the top NASCAR predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, SportsLine's proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model takes factors such as track history and recent results into account. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings.

It made some huge calls in NASCAR last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the 2018 Daytona 500. Anybody who followed its picks finished way up.

Now it has evaluated the 2019 Duels at Daytona fields for both races and locked in its projected Daytona Duel leaderboards. One pick we'll give away: the model is fading Logano, who is going off as the Vegas favorite at 7-2 in the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona.

Logano has run well in this event, finishing in the top 10 four straight times. However, he's never won, as he's settled for second place twice and third place once. He also has finished 10th or worse three times since 2009. There are far better values available in Daytona Duel 2.

And a stunner: William Byron, who is going off with 20-1 odds, makes a strong run at the Gander RV Duel 1 at Daytona title. He's a driver to target if you're looking for a big payoff.

Byron recorded four top-10 finishes as a rookie in the Monster Energy Cup Series in 2018. He led 12 laps in the Daytona summer race last year and has already claimed the 2019 Daytona 500 pole after running the fastest time during front row qualifying.

The model is also high on another driver going off at 20-1 or higher in Daytona Duel No. 1, as well as three drivers going off at 15-1 or higher in Daytona Duel No. 2. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big

So who wins the 2019 Gander RV Duels at Daytona? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2019 Gander RV Daytona Duel odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year, and find out.



Duel at Daytona 1:



Brad Keselowski 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 8-1

Jimmie Johnson 9-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Paul Menard 9-1

Daniel Suarez 10-1

William Byron 20-1

Duel at Daytona 2:



Joey Logano 7-2

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Ryan Blaney 6-1

Chase Elliott 6-1

Clint Bowyer 7-1

Aric Almirola 7-1

Kurt Busch 8-1

Erik Jones 15-1

Austin Dillon 15-1