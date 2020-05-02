eNASCAR DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel picks for 2020 Finish Line 150 at Dover from a daily Fantasy pro

On Sunday, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series heads to virtual Dover International Speedway for the 2020 Finish Line 150. The virtual race features a deep and talented 2020 Finish Line 150 lineup packed with top drivers, which means lots of excitement. With plenty on the line in eNASCAR DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, getting value into your eNASCAR at Dover DFS lineups will be critical.

Hendricks Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron have won the last three eNASCAR events, and they could be popular options in the eNASCAR DFS driver pool for Sunday. But after 14 drivers led laps last week at Talladega, there's a wide range of options for your eNASCAR DFS picks. Before you finalize your iRacing picks, check out the optimal eNASCAR DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. His top eNASCAR at Dover DFS picks and advice can help you separate from the pack in Sunday's action.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned its attention to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Dover and has revealed his top picks. Head here now to see them.

McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday



For Sunday's eNASCAR at Dover slate, McClure is banking on William Byron. He has been the most dominant force on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, with a pair of wins and two other top-10 finishes. In the three races he didn't win, Byron still led more laps than any other driver. Only a crash at Bristol in the first race of the season has been able to keep him from finishing in the top 10.

Part of McClure's optimal iRacing DFS strategy at Dover includes backing Parker Kligerman. The 28-year-old has had a part-time ride on the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series in the past decade, but the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series has allowed him to prove himself.

Kligerman hasn't finished worse than 16th in any iRacing event so far this season and led five laps last week at Talladega. He has two top-10 finishes in eNASCAR this season: a seventh-place showing at the Food City Showdown and a third place at the Toyota Owners 150.

How to make eNASCAR at Dover DFS picks

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver who's primed for big numbers on Sunday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your eNASCAR DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top eNASCAR DFS picks from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.