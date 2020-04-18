eNASCAR DFS: Top DraftKings picks for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Richmond from a daily Fantasy pro

The 2020 NASCAR season was suspended after just four races due to the coronavirus pandemic, but daily Fantasy players will still have plenty of action this weekend thanks to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Richmond Raceway. The Toyota Owners 150 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, when 26 of the top drivers in the sport will make up the eNASCAR DFS player pool. William Byron is the most expensive racer in the field at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel after winning the eNASCAR event two weeks ago at Bristol.

Fans won't see Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday, as he announced that he'd be skipping this week's event to ensure he wasn't taking a spot in the limited 26-car field from an active NASCAR driver. Alex Bowman, who replaced Earnhardt in the No. 88 car when he retired from the NASCAR Cup Series, will be in the field on Sunday and could be among the most popular eNASCAR DFS picks after earning a pair of top-10 finishes in the first three races of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Before setting any eNASCAR DFS lineups for Richmond, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to events such as eNASCAR.

Now, the model has turned its attention to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Richmond and has revealed his top picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday



For Sunday's eNASCAR slate, McClure is banking on Timmy Hill at $10,600 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. He has finished in the top three in all three eNASCAR events this season and captured the win at Texas Motor Speedway by chasing down Byron late and executing a perfect bump-and-run. Hill has led laps in two of the three iRacing events held this season and posted five fast laps at Bristol two weeks ago to help rack up daily Fantasy points.

Part of McClure's optimal iRacing DFS strategy at Richmond includes rostering on Denny Hamlin at $9,300 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Hamlin proved that veterans can compete on the virtual stage by edging out Earnhardt in a side-by-side finish at the Dixie Vodka 150 at Homestead-Miami in the first event of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on March 23.

Then after a disappointing 24th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway despite leading three laps. Hamlin rebounded with a fourth-place finish at Bristol two weeks ago despite starting 26th. The back-to-back Daytona 500 champion knows Richmond well too, winning three times there in the NASCAR Cup Series.

How to make eNASCAR at Richmond DFS picks

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver who's primed for big numbers on Sunday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your eNASCAR DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top eNASCAR at Richmond DFS picks from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.