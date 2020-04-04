eNASCAR DFS: Top DraftKings picks for the iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol from a daily Fantasy pro
SportsLine's Mike McClure has won almost $2 million as a DFS pro.
Daily Fantasy sites continue to adjust as the sports world moves digital in many cases due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most popular virtual sports offerings has been eNASCAR as the iRacing Pro Invitational Series gives current and former NASCAR drivers the chance to get in a simulator for virtual races. The iRacing Pro Invitational Series will run a virtual race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
DraftKings is hosting an eNAS $300K Sim Rig Special among its contests, so the right eNASCAR DFS strategy could lead to some big winnings. Before setting any eNASCAR DFS lineups for Bristol, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to events such as eNASCAR.
Now, the model has turned its attention to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol and has revealed his top picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.
McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday
One of McClure's top eNASCAR at Bristol picks for Sunday is Timmy Hill at $10,700 on DraftKings. An iRacing veteran, Hill has won almost 700 virtual races in his career, and he grabbed the sport's attention at last week's virtual O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 when he passed William Byron in the final few laps and held on for the victory. That strong finish was no fluke since he also took third in the first event at Homestead. Even as the most expensive player in the eNASCAR DFS player pool for Sunday, McClure still loves the value that Hill brings.
Part of his optimal iRacing DFS strategy at Bristol includes banking on Kyle Larson at $7,600 on DraftKings. Larson struggled in Week 1, but had a nice showing last week at Texas, surging to a top-10 finish despite starting in 27th. That led to over 50 points on DraftKings, and that kind of production from a mid-priced driver would be a nice boost for eNASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday.
How to make eNASCAR at Bristol DFS picks
McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver who's primed for big numbers on Sunday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your eNASCAR DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top eNASCAR DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full eNASCAR at Bristol DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
