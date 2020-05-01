eNASCAR odds, iRacing predictions: Finish Line 150 at Dover picks by model that hit the Daytona 500

The traditional 2020 NASCAR schedule is set to resume on May 17 with a race at Darlington. The attention, however, remains on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series until then. This popular racing simulation series continues with another big event on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, when the 2020 Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway gets underway.

The latest eNASCAR at Dover odds from William Hill Sportsbook list William Byron as the 7-5 favorite, with other iRacing stars like Timmy Hill (6-1), Denny Hamlin (10-1) and Ryan Preece (10-1) among the other top 2020 Finish Line 150 contenders. Retired NASCAR greats like Dale Earnhardt Jr. (14-1) and Bobby Labonte (45-1) are drawing longer 2020 Finish Line 150 odds. Before making any eNASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the eNASCAR picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Just two weeks ago, the model nailed William Byron's iRacing win at Richmond. Anybody who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model continues to turn its attention to eNASCAR and has simulated Sunday's 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover 10,000 times. Head here to see its projected 2020 eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard.

Top eNASCAR at Dover predictions

One surprise: For eNASCAR at Dover, the model is high on Parker Kligerman, a 16-1 long shot. The 29-year old native of Connecticut hasn't had much success in his NASCAR Cup Series career, but has been a steady eNASCAR contender.

In fact, he's almost averaged a top-10 finish through five races this year. He finished in the top seven at Richmond and Bristol, both shorter tracks like the one-mile Dover International Speedway. McClure's model has him finishing in the top five, which is better than what his odds imply, making him a long shot worth backing on Sunday.

Another curveball: Denny Hamlin, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. He's coming off a fluke loss at virtual Talladega, where he finished at the back of the pack after losing connection on his simulator. But he also finished 24th at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 and hasn't had a top-three finish since his first race this year.

Additionally, he's winless at Dover in 28 career starts. The model sees far better values in a loaded field.

How to make eNASCAR at Dover picks

The model also is targeting three other drivers with eNASCAR at Dover odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover International Speedway? And which long shots stun eNASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and nailed the Daytona 500.

eNASCAR at Dover odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 7-5

Timmy Hill 6-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Preece 10-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 14-1

Garrett Smithley 14-1

Parker Kligerman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Landon Cassill 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

John Hunter Nemechek 22-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Bobby Labonte 45-1

Michael McDowell 45-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Clint Bowyer 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Kurt Busch 75-1

Chase Elliott 75-1

Joey Logano 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1