eNASCAR odds, iRacing predictions: Finish Line 150 at Dover picks from same model that hit the Daytona 500

Alex Bowman ended William Byron's two-race winning streak in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series last week with a win at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Bowman became the fourth driver to win this year, joining Byron, Denny Hamlin and Timmy Hill. The eNASCAR action continues Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with a loaded field converging on virtual Dover International Speedway for the 2020 Finish Line 150.

The latest eNASCAR at Dover odds from William Hill don't give Bowman a strong chance to go back-to-back, as he's going off as a 20-1 long shot. Byron is the favorite at 7-5, with Hill (6-1) and Hamlin (10-1) joining Ryan Preece (10-1), who has four top-10 iRacing finishes this year, near the top of the 2020 Finish Line 150 odds. Before making any eNASCAR at Dover predictions, be sure to see the eNASCAR picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Just two weeks ago, the model nailed William Byron's iRacing win at Richmond. Anybody who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model continues to turn its attention to eNASCAR and has simulated Sunday's 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover 10,000 times. Head here to see its projected 2020 eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard.

Top eNASCAR at Dover predictions

One surprise: For eNASCAR at Dover, the model is high on John Hunter Nemechek, a 22-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 22-year old has appeared in seven NASCAR Cup Series races, but has found most of his success on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit, recording 30 top-10 performances. That includes a win at the 2018 Kansas Lottery 300.

He's an accomplished iRacing driver as well, with 29 career victories. He has a pair of top-10 iRacing finishes this year, including a second-place run at Bristol, a short track like Dover. SportsLine's model lists him as a top-10 contender on Sunday, making him a strong value pick at Dover.

Another curveball: Denny Hamlin, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. He's coming off a fluke loss at virtual Talladega, where he finished at the back of the pack after losing connection on his simulator. But he also finished 24th at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 and hasn't had a top-three finish since his first race this year.

Additionally, he's winless at Dover in 28 career starts. The model sees far better values in a loaded field.

How to make eNASCAR at Dover picks

The model also is targeting three other drivers with eNASCAR at Dover odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Dover International Speedway? And which long shots stun eNASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Dover leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and nailed the Daytona 500.

eNASCAR at Dover odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 7-5

Timmy Hill 6-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Preece 10-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 14-1

Garrett Smithley 14-1

Parker Kligerman 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Landon Cassill 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

John Hunter Nemechek 22-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Bobby Labonte 45-1

Michael McDowell 45-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Clint Bowyer 75-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Kurt Busch 75-1

Chase Elliott 75-1

Joey Logano 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1