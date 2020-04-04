eNASCAR odds, predictions: iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol picks from model that nailed Daytona 500

With NASCAR forced to halt its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the top drivers in the world have turned to iRacing to stay sharp. And on Sunday, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a field full of current NASCAR stars and former NASCAR legends. Last week, 27-year-old Timmy Hill won the iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Texas Motor Speedway and he's one of the most decorated iRacing drivers in history with 674 career wins.

Hill also drives in the NASCAR Cup Series, competing in 96 events over the last nine seasons, but he has competed with far inferior equipment and the level playing field of iRacing has provided him with opportunities to prove himself against stacked fields. Hill is the 4-1 favorite in the latest eNASCAR at Bristol odds from William Hill while NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bobby Labonte are at 13-2 and 60-1, respectively. Before making any eNASCAR at Bristol predictions, be sure to see the eNASCAR picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has turned its attention to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series and has simulated Sunday's 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Bristol 10,000 times. Head here now to see the complete 2020 eNASCAR at Bristol projected leaderboard.

Top eNASCAR at Bristol predictions

For eNASCAR at Bristol, the model is high on Kyle Larson, a 30-1 long shot in the latest eNASCAR odds. Larson is coming off a ninth-place finish last week on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway, charging into the top 10 from all the way back in 27th at the start of the race, showing major improvement after finishing near the bottom of the field the week prior.

Now, with the series heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson will hope his intimate knowledge of the track in real life translates digitally. Larson has seven top-10 finishes at Bristol in 12 career starts there on the NASCAR Cup Series and has captured two poles there in his last six races while finishing inside the top 10 in five of those six starts.

And a massive shocker: Garrett Smithley, one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, fails to crack the top five. Smithley won the pole in the first eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway and ran up front for most of the race. However, he'd go on to finish fifth as Denny Hamlin took the win.

Then last week at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Smithley finished third although he never led a lap. The 28-year-old has never finished better than 28th in 20 career starts on the NASCAR Cup Series, and even though iRacing levels the playing field for Smithley against stars like Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, he is still competing at a disadvantage with a simple wheel mount and pedals on his computer desk compared to full-motion sim rigs run by top stars. There are far better values in a loaded field.

How to make eNASCAR at Bristol picks

The model also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Bristol odds longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway? And which dark horse stuns eNASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Bristol leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and just nailed the Daytona 500.

eNASCAR at Bristol odds (via William Hill)

Timmy Hill 4-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 13-2

Garrett Smithley 7-1

William Byron 7-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Ryan Preece 12-1

Parker Kligerman 15-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Landon Cassill 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Chase Elliott 28-1

Kyle Larson 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

John Hunter Nemechek 30-1

Michael McDowell 35-1

Ryan Blaney 35-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Clint Bowyer 40-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Ty Dillon 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Kurt Busch 60-1

Bobby Labonte 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1