eNASCAR odds, predictions: iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Richmond picks by model that hit the Daytona 500

Although NASCAR hasn't raced in any format on a track since March 8 at Phoenix, drivers and race fans alike have been enjoying racing with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The simulated iRacing events feature top NASCAR drivers competing in virtual rides on high-profile tracks from their living rooms. The series continues Sunday at a virtual Richmond Raceway for the eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150.

William Bryon, who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, won the third iRacing Pro Invitational Series event two weeks ago at Bristol and is the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2020 eNASCAR odds from William Hill. Other top eNASCAR contenders in the iRacing at Richmond odds include Timmy Hill (5-1), Denny Hamlin (7-1) and Parker Kligerman (10-1). Before making any eNASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the eNASCAR picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has turned its attention to the iRacing Pro Invitational Series and has simulated Sunday's 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Richmond 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond projected leaderboard.

Top eNASCAR at Richmond predictions

For eNASCAR at Richmond, the model is high on John Hunter Nemechek, a 12-1 long shot in the latest iRacing odds. The son of former NASCAR racer Joe Nemechek, the 23-year-old is a Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender and in his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series after filling in for the injured Matt Tifft in 2019.

Nemechek has 29 iRacing wins over his career, and two weeks ago at Bristol, he was chasing down eventual winner William Byron for what seemed like the entire race before finishing second. Nemechek has a 13.3 average finish position in three starts on the 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

And a surprise: Timmy Hill, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top three. Hill has put his name on the map thanks to iRacing events after years of struggling while running part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hill finished third at Homestead-Miami Speedway, won at Texas, and finished third again two weeks ago at Bristol despite starting 10th.

He's quickly become one of the favorites, but Richmond Raceway hasn't been kind to him at any level of racing. In fact, Hill has never finished better than 17th in 15 career starts at Richmond between the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series and has finished outside the top 30 on a dozen occasions.

How to make eNASCAR at Richmond picks

The model also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Richmond odds longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Richmond Raceway? And which long shots stun eNASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected eNASCAR at Richmond leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season and nailed the 2020 Daytona 500.

eNASCAR at Richmond odds (via William Hill)

William Byron 9-5

Timmy Hill 5-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Parker Kligerman 10-1

John Hunter Nemechek 12-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Garrett Smithley 12-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Elliott 50-1

Joey Logano 50-1

Kurt Busch 60-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Jimmie Johnson 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Ryan Blaney 100-1