eNASCAR odds, predictions: iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Talladega picks by model that hit Daytona 500

It's been over six weeks since NASCAR last ran competitively in Phoenix on March 8, but the top drivers are keeping their skills fresh in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. This week, the series heads to digital Talladega Superspeedway to ratchet up the speeds at one of NASCAR's two 2.5-mile or longer ovals. The 2020 eNASCAR Geico 70 is the fifth iRacing event of the season and the green flag will drop on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeff Gordon will be briefly coming out of retirement to make his iRacing debut and he's a 50-1 long shot in the latest eNASCAR at Talladega odds from William Hill. Meanwhile, William Byron is installed as the 3-1 favorite after winning each of the last two events while Timmy Hill is at 15-2 in the latest eNASCAR odds. Before making any eNASCAR at Talladega predictions, be sure to see the eNASCAR picks and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It also crushed its NASCAR picks last year, hitting nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen and calling Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Last week, it also called William Byron to win the eNASCAR at Richmond race. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top eNASCAR at Talladega predictions

For eNASCAR at Talladega, the model is high on Alex Bowman, a 22-1 long shot in the latest eNASCAR odds. Bowman will celebrate his 27th birthday on Saturday and the sixth-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran has really hit his stride as a driver in the last season and change, capturing his first ever win at Chicago last season and then grabbing an early-season win at Fontana this season.

Bowman has two top 10s since the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invtiational Series began and he's had some recent success at Talladega, with two top 10s there in his last four starts. That includes a second-place finish in the early-season race a year ago.

And a surprise: Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Earnhardt skipped last week's race at Richmond because the field was limited to 26 drivers and he didn't want to take a spot from any NASCAR regulars. Now he returns for Talladega Superspeedway, where he won six times in real life.

However, Earnhardt finished outside the top 15 in eight of his last 14 rides at Talladega and the last time we saw him in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol, he failed to finish inside the top 20. There are simply better values out there considering the price.

How to make eNASCAR at Talladega picks

eNASCAR at Talladega odds (via William Hill)

William Bryon 3-1

Timmy Hill 15-2

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Parker Kligerman 14-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

John Hunter Nemechek 18-1

Landon Cassill 18-1

Garrett Smithley 18-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Matt DiBenedetto 25-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Chase Elliott 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Bobby Labonte 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Jeff Gordon 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Ryan Blaney 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Chris Buescher 60-1

Ty Dillon 60-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Brennan Poole 100-1

Corey Lajoie 100-1

Chad Finchum 125-1

Joey Gase 150-1

J.J. Yeley 150-1