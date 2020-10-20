Erik Jones is finalizing a deal to replace Bubba Wallace in the No. 43 at Richard Petty Motorsports next season, CBS Sports has learned from multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, with an official announcement expected this week. Jones currently drives the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing and had been seeking a new ride after the team informed him he'd be replaced by Christopher Bell in 2021.

The open seat at RPM was brought about by Wallace electing to depart for a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Wallace's new team remains unnamed, but trademark applications suggest the team could be called 23XI Racing as an homage to Jordan's No. 23 and Hamlin's No. 11.

Jones was considered one of the top remaining free agents in this year's class alongside Kyle Larson. Industry chatter suggests Larson could be headed to the top available ride at Hendrick Motorsports with Jimmie Johnson retiring. Jones electing to race for RPM only adds fuel to the fire of Larson's HMS prospects.

The 24-year-old Jones is an upgrade for RPM in terms of resume. He has two career Cup Series wins both coming at major races in the Southern 500 and Daytona summer race. Jones was also the first driver to win Rookie of the Year in all three major series. Comparatively, Wallace has yet to win in the Cup Series and only has three top fives over three seasons with RPM.

It is worth noting that Jones was in better-funded equipment at JGR. The move to RPM is considered a downgrade but he noted in an early October interview with CBS Sports that he expects to be competitive each week in 2021.

The NASCAR Silly Season is officially coming together with Jones headed to RPM and Larson seemingly destined for HMS. The other big seat to be filled was the No. 14, vacated when Clint Bowyer announced he'd be headed to the broadcast booth following the 2020 season. CBS Sports has learned that Chase Briscoe will move up to the Cup Series next season to fill that void, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Briscoe, who recently won his ninth Xfinity Series race of the season, is expected to be announced formally as the driver of the No. 14 on Tuesday.