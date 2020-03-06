FanShield 500 Vegas picks, predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kevin Harvick, backing Austin Dillon

The NASCAR Cup Series completes its West Coast swing on Sunday when it rolls through Phoenix for the 2020 FanShield 500. Sunday's event marks the 48th Cup Series race on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval since it opened in 1964. Drivers will be racing with a new reduced-downforce package for the first time this season. Defending Cup Series champion and three-time Phoenix winner Kyle Busch is the 3-1 favorite in the current 2020 FanShield 500 odds from William Hill.

Martin Truex Jr. (9-2), Kevin Harvick (5-1), Denny Hamlin (6-1) and Chase Elliott (10-1) round out the top five choices, and the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With uncertainty surrounding the new race package on Sunday, you'll want to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from the red-hot Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 FanShield 500 picks.

Roberts has had a scorching start to the 2020 NASCAR season, with his top pick winning the first two races. In the season-opening Daytona 500 three weeks ago, he nailed winner Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and two weeks ago in the Pennzoil 400, he hit Joey Logano at 13-2.

Roberts also is coming off a huge 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix 2020 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2020 FanShield 500 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Harvick, even though he's one of the top 2020 FanShield 500 contenders at 5-1. In fact, Roberts says Harvick doesn't even crack the top five.

"He has been racing at Phoenix his entire career at all levels, and that preparation, along with fast cars, has helped make him the most successful driver in Phoenix history," Roberts told SportsLine."The Bakersfield, Calif., native owns the track record for wins (nine), top-fives (17), top-10s (23) and laps led (1,595). Phoenix suits his driving style, but since the track made changes to the layout in the summer of 2018, Harvick has yet to win. Did the changes take away his edge? I think I've heard him suggest that was the case last season."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Dillon, a colossal long shot at 150-1 in the latest 2020 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. Roberts says Dillon is worth a token bet if you're looking for a huge payday.

"Phoenix is not his best track, with a 20th-place average finish in 12 starts and just two top-10s, but what if Richard Childress Racing found something with this unknown package?" Roberts said. "The oddsmakers don't know; they're just assuming it will be the same Dillon experience at Phoenix. There are worse things to lose $5 on this week."

