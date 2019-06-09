FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Alex Bowman surprises at Michigan

The 2019 NASCAR schedule wraps up its two-week northern stretch with the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday from iconic Michigan International Speedway. It's the 100th NASCAR race to be held at this 2.5-mile track, and the latest 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds board features plenty of intriguing drivers. Many of the usual top contenders such as four-time 2019 NASCAR winner Kyle Busch (11-4), Kevin Harvick (5-1), who won at Michigan last August, and Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) enter Sunday's race as the favorites to take the checkered flag. And there are some intriguing long shots such as Kyle Larson (14-1) available as well. Larson has won three of the last five races at Michigan, but has finished outside the top 25 the last two weeks. Is he a solid pick this year? With so many tough calls to make for Race 15 of the 2019 NASCAR season, be sure to see the NASCAR at Michigan predictions from SportsLine's projection model before making any 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's win at Pocono last week.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Michigan International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Michigan 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Alex Bowman, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off at 30-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been on an impressive hot streak recently. After finishing outside the top 10 in the first nine races of the season, he's finished second in three of his last five points races. He's finished worse than seventh just once in that span as well. That should give him plenty of confidence to take on a track that historically hasn't treated him too well. Bowman's average finish position is 29th, but he took a nice step in the right direction in 2018, finishing inside the top 20 in both races -- a huge improvement considering he'd been outside the top 30 in four of his other five runs at Michigan.

McClure's model has factored all of that in and likes his chances to be in contention this year. His recent results show that he has the tools needed to climb the NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention at the end, so he's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top 5. Oddsmakers may be overvaluing Harvick after he won eight races last year. He's yet to win in 2019, and has just one top-10 finish in his last five events coming into Michigan. He settled for a disappointing 22nd-place performance at Pocono last week, and the model indicates that there are far better values to win it all in a loaded NASCAR at Michigan field this weekend.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Michigan odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 11-4

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

William Byron 40-1