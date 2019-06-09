FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Kurt Busch surprises at Michigan

The 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 gets underway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from Michigan International Speedway. A week after battling the triangular Pocono Raceway, drivers will pick up speed in the 15th race of the year because Michigan is considered the fastest track on the NASCAR circuit due to its wide turns and lengthy straightaways. That makes it one of the most entertaining stops on the NASCAR schedule, and the latest 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds have four clear-cut favorites -- Kyle Busch (11-4), Kevin Harvick (5-1), Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) and Brad Keselowski (8-1). With every other driver going off at 10-1 or higher 2019 NASCAR at Michigan odds, there are also plenty of intriguing value picks to evaluate. You need to see the latest NASCAR at Michigan predictions from SportsLine's projection model before making any 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own on Sunday.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's win at Pocono last week.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Michigan International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Michigan 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at taking the checkered flag despite going off at 30-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds.

While brother Kyle has the lead in the NASCAR standings this year, Kurt Busch enters this race ranked No. 8 in the Monster Energy Cup Standings. He's still looking for his first win of the year, but he's had several close calls, including eight top-10 performances and three top-five finishes.

One of those top-10s was at Texas, a track considered a sister venue to Michigan International Speedway. And Busch has had plenty of success at Michigan in recent years as well, including a pair of top-six finishes in 2018 as well as a win in this event in 2015. History indicates he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention to the end, so he's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top 5. Oddsmakers may be overvaluing Harvick after he won eight races last year. He's yet to win in 2019, and has just one top-10 finish in his last five events coming into Michigan. He settled for a disappointing 22nd-place performance at Pocono last week, and the model indicates that there are far better values to win it all in a loaded NASCAR at Michigan field this weekend.

Kyle Busch 11-4

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

William Byron 40-1