Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Vegas picks, predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Martin Truex Jr.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Formerly known as Atlanta International Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval featuring a 23-year-old asphalt surface, the third-oldest on the circuit. Kevin Harvick, who won in Atlanta in 2018, is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2020 QuikTrip 500 odds from William Hill.

Joey Logano, who has won two of the first four races this season, is right behind him at 11-2 in the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 lineup. Kyle Busch (6-1), Chase Elliott (6-1), Brad Keselowski (7-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (7-1) round out the top six favorites, and the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET.

Roberts has had a scorching start to the 2020 NASCAR season, with his top pick winning the first two races. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed winner Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and one week later in the Pennzoil 400, he hit Logano at 13-2 odds.

Roberts also is coming off a huge 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Top 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Truex, even though he's one of the race favorites at 7-1. In fact, Roberts says Truex doesn't even crack the top 15.

"Truex showed speed with this race package at Las Vegas and Fontana but didn't finish well, which brings up the question about team cohesion with former crew chief Cole Pearn departing after last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was runner-up last season for his best Atlanta finish and he's been eighth or better in seven of his last eight starts. Joe Gibbs Racing dominated with this race package last season, but the team has been a little slow out of the gate with it in 2020."

Another stunner: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, a monster 50-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday.

"Since moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018, he's had his best back-to-back runs at Atlanta, with last year's eighth-place finish off the pole being his best," Roberts told SportsLine. "He led 36 laps in that race, his only laps led at Atlanta in nine starts. Just being Harvick's teammate makes Almirola worth a buck or two."

