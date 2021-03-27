The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has been unpredictable thus far, as there has yet to be a repeat winner through the first six races. There's a strong chance that a different driver will take the checkered flag in the seventh race, the Cup Series' first on dirt in 51 years. On Sunday, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 2021 Food City Dirt Race, the first on such a surface since the Home State 200 in 1970. That race took place at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, where Richard Petty led 112 of 200 laps en route to victory.

Kyle Larson is the 11-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Food City Dirt Race odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Christopher Bell is listed at 13-2, Chase Briscoe and Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen are 10-1, and Austin Dillon rounds out the top five 2021 Food City Dirt Race contenders at 12-1. The race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Bristol predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Food City Dirt Race picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

2021 Food City Dirt Race expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Chase Elliott, even though he's one of the top 2021 Food City Dirt Race contenders at 20-1. In fact, Roberts says Elliott barely even cracks the top 20.

"No one knows a ton about our cars on dirt," Elliott told reporters. "To me, it's going to be very different from your average dirt event that you see on a Friday or Saturday night across the country because these cars aren't really made for that."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a long shot at 30-1 in the latest NASCAR at Bristol odds. The 30-year-old has performed well thus far in 2021 despite being without a victory, recording five top-15 finishes and three top-10s, including a pair of runners-up. He's registered multiple wins the last three years and six of the past seven, and Bristol is one of eight tracks on which he's taken the checkered flag more than once in his Cup Series career.

"I bet him this week at these odds because of how well he's done in the two races this season using the package with engines producing 750 horsepower," Roberts told SportsLine. "Logano was runner-up in both and led the most laps combined at the Daytona Road Course and Phoenix."

2021 Food City Dirt Race odds

Kyle Larson 11-5

Christopher Bell 13-2

Chase Briscoe 10-1

Stewart Friesen 10-1

Austin Dillon 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kyle Busch 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Mike Marlar 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Joey Logano 30-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Shane Golobic 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Chris Windom 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

Ryan Newman 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ross Chastain 150-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

JJ Yeley 500-1

Anthony Alfredo 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1