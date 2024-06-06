Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Tighe Scott was among four Pennsylvania men arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Riot, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Columbia. Scott, 75, faces two felony offenses as well as five misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged confrontation with law enforcement inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Authorities claim that Scott was allegedly among those who entered the U.S. Capitol during the riot and physically engaged officers attempting to hold the line of protest, striking police riot shields and attempting to rip one out of the hands of an officer. Scott, who was charged along with his 48-year-old son Jarret, faces two felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as five misdemeanors including entering or remaining in restricted buildings or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and violence in Capitol building or grounds.

In addition to the Scotts, 56-year-old Scott Slater Sr. and 26-year-old Scott Alex Slater Jr. of Saylorsburg, Pa. were also arrested for their alleged roles in the Capitol riot. The four are expected to make their initial appearances in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A native and resident of Pen Argyl, Scott was a star in northeast dirt modified and sprint car racing but is most well known for his career as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Scott made 89 career Cup starts between 1976 and 1982, earning three top fives and 18 top 10s with a best finish of fourth at Rockingham in 1979. He ran the full season in 1978, earning seven top 10s and finishing 13th in the Winston Cup points standings. Scott also made five starts in the Daytona 500, most notably in the famous 1979 race where he ran in the lead pack on his way to finishing sixth.

Following his racing career, Scott ran a construction and excavating business as well as a family garment business started by his father.