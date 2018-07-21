Foxwoods 301 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at New Hampshire picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He has been rolling through NASCAR as well, locking Brad Keselowski in both lineups at Kentucky last week. The result: Keselowski surged to a third-place finish, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS day.



Now, he has his sights set on Sunday's New Hampshire 301 and is revealing his optimal DFS lineups only over at SportsLine.



We can tell you McClure is all over Denny Hamlin at $10,000 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel.



That's because Hamlin has three career victories at this track, including winning this same event last July. Known as one of the best flat track drivers in NASCAR, Hamlin is in position to lead laps and finish at or near the top on Sunday, but he comes at an affordable price. He's a must-roster in all DFS lineups.



Another pick McClure is eyeing for NASCAR at New Hampshire: Kyle Busch, who is $11,600 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel.



Busch, the Vegas favorite at 5-2 odds, is the active leader in laps led at New Hampshire with 974 in his career. He also has three wins here and has run well on other flat tracks such as Phoenix and Richmond. He's a high-end pick you should be all over.



McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at New Hampshire. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So what Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for NASCAR at New Hampshire, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.