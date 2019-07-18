Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Kurt Busch surprises at New Hampshire

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this week for the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. It's a 1.058-mile oval track that routinely provides some of the most entertaining racing of the NASCAR schedule, and this year should be no different. The green flag drops Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch has claimed four checked flags this season and earned a runner-up finish in his last start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which is why he's going off as the Vegas favorite at 5-2 in the latest 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds. He's followed closely by a number of talented drivers in the 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire lineup including Martin Truex Jr. (4-1), Kevin Harvick (6-1), Brad Keselowski (9-1), Joey Logano (10-1) and Denny Hamlin (10-1). Before locking in any 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks of your own, see the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like New Hampshire Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at New Hampshire 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch is coming off an impressive victory last week at Kentucky and has had plenty of success at this track, finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts at New Hampshire. The 40-year-old led 94 laps here last season and has been running near the front in his last two starts. He's been a consistent threat and knows this track inside-out.

And a massive shocker: Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 4-1, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire grid.

Truex has finished in the top five in his last three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has four victories this season, but consistency has been a major problem for his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 19th last week at Kentucky and 22nd the week before at Daytona. In all, he's missed the top 15 on seven occasions this season.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Clint Bowyer 16-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kyle Larson 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 35-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

William Byron 80-1