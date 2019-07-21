Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Kyle Larson surprises at New Hampshire

NASCAR will head to Loudon, New Hampshire this week as the New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 with the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick won this race last season, breaking a three-year streak of Joe Gibbs Racing wins at New Hampshire. Harvick is listed at 7-1 to repeat in the latest 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds. However, two-time winner at New Hampshire and Joe Gibbs Racing team member, Kyle Busch, is the 5-2 favorite and he's coming off a strong second-place finish last week in Kentucky. Denny Hamlin also has a pair of wins here and he's listed at 16-1. But before you make your 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks, be sure to see the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine first.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like New Hampshire Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at New Hampshire 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Larson, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 27-year-old is currently 13th in the standings as we approach the NASCAR Playoffs. Larson needs to run strong to hold onto his postseason position and New Hampshire presents an excellent opportunity to grab a win and seal the deal. Larson finished second in both of the races in Loudon in 2017 and has four finishes of third or better in nine starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson is coming off a fourth-place finish at Kentucky last weekend and finished second in Chicago two races prior to that. He's also been strong on roughly one-mile tracks this season, finishing in sixth-place at Phoenix and third-place at Dover.

And a massive shocker: Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire grid.

Truex has finished in the top five in his last three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has four victories this season, but consistency has been a major problem for his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 19th last week at Kentucky and 22nd the week before at Daytona. In all, he's missed the top 15 on seven occasions this season.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Brad Keselowski 9-2

Kevin Harvick 7-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Clint Bowyer 18-1

Erik Jones 18-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Alex Bowman 80-1