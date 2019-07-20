Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at New Hampshire

Just seven races remain before the NASCAR playoffs, meaning the action should be intense at the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019 gets underway at 3 p.m. ET. A week after dealing with a 1.5-mile tri-oval track, this week's challenge is a 1.058-mile oval speedway with 65-foot wide straightaways and turns. Kyle Busch, who won here in 2006, 2015 and 2017, is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds. Martin Truex Jr., who's made the top 10 in his last four starts at Loudon, is next on the 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds board at 4-1. Kevin Harvick, another three-time winner and the defending race champion, is at 6-1, rounding out the list of top 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire contenders according to Vegas. Before locking in any 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks of your own, you'll want to see the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like New Hampshire Motor Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at New Hampshire 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at New Hampshire 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Penske Championship Racing driver has been on an impressive hot streak recently. After finishing outside the top 20 in three of his first five races of the season, he's finished in the top 15 in six of his last seven starts, which includes cracking the top 10 in three of his last five races. That should give him plenty of confidence to take on New Hampshire's 1.058-mile track on Sunday. Blaney has just six career starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but he's finished 12th or better in four of them, including back-to-back top 10 runs.

Blaney's recent results show he has the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard on Sunday and find himself in contention at the end. He's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Truex, one of the top Vegas favorites at 4-1, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire grid.

Truex has finished in the top five in his last three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has four victories this season, but consistency has been a major problem for his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 19th last week at Kentucky and 22nd the week before at Daytona. In all, he's missed the top 15 on seven occasions this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 4-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Clint Bowyer 16-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Kyle Larson 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 35-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

William Byron 80-1