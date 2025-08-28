NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz announced Thursday he will be forced to miss this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway after suffering a wrist fracture in a household accident at his home in Arizona. The injury will interrupt the late stages of the former child star turned race car driver's first full-time season in one of NASCAR's national touring series.

Muniz shared that he had suffered a distal radius fracture after falling from the top step of a ladder while trying to change the batteries in a Ring camera in his backyard, and that his doctor estimates he will face a six-to-eight week recovery. While his Reaume Brothers Racing team stated there is no timetable for Muniz's return, Muniz said he will return to the driver's seat as soon as he is medically cleared.

Mason Maggio will drive Muniz's No. 33 Ford in his place this weekend at Darlington after originally being entered in the team's No. 22 truck.

Muniz's injury will cost him seat time as he continues transitioning from his acting career to a full-time racing career, as he had run all 18 races to date in his first season in the Truck Series. Muniz currently sits 24th in the points standings as his season has been plagued by mechanical failures, though he has a best finish of 10th in the season opener at Daytona.