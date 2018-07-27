Gander Outdoors 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Pocono picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He has been rolling through NASCAR as well, locking in Kyle Busch last week at New Hampshire. The result: Busch led 36 laps and finished second. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS day.



Now, he's set his sights on Sunday's NASCAR at Pocono race.



We can tell you McClure loves Clint Bowyer as a value pick at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel.



Bowyer ultimately finished 20th at the June race in Pocono, but that was misleading because he was close to the front of the pack for much of the day before fading late. He's one of just four drivers with multiple wins in NASCAR this year, so he's a value pick that could pay off huge in this race.



Another pick McClure is eyeing for NASCAR at Pocono: Brad Keselowski at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.



Keselowski has nine top-five finishes in 17 career starts at this track and is the active leader in NASCAR in average finish position at Pocono. He also won here in 2011, so look for him at or near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.



McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Pocono.



So what Gander Outdoors 400 DFS lineup should you enter?