Gander RV 400 odds, picks 2019: Proven NASCAR model says Chase Elliott surprises at Pocono

Kyle Busch has won the Gander RV 400 two straight years at Pocono Raceway. On Sunday, the 2019 Gander RV 400 will mark the second race this season at "The Tricky Triangle," and this time there are just six events remaining before the NASCAR Playoffs begin. Bubble drivers like Jimmie Johnson (50-1), Clint Bowyer (25-1), Ryan Newman (100-1) and Daniel Suarez (40-1) are all badly in need of a strong finish or checkered flag at NASCAR at Pocono 2019 to bolster their chances of making the final 16. However, it's Busch who is installed as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2019 Gander RV 400 odds. Busch is second in the Cup standings and owns four wins this season, but has finished outside the top 10 in two of his last four races. Before you make any NASCAR at Pocono predictions, see the 2019 Gander RV 400 picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Pocono Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the NASCAR at Pocono 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Pocono 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 16-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Elliott won at Talladega earlier this year, which began a stretch of five consecutive top-five finishes that drove him as high as third in the NASCAR standings. However, he's had a tough stretch recently and has fallen back to eighth.

The good news is that the points reset when the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs begin and Elliott only has to focus on hitting his stride when the final 10 races begin. Pocono should be a suitable track for him to do that, as Elliott has racked up six top-10 finishes there in seven career starts. He crashed in practice leading up to the 2019 Gander RV 400, but he finished fourth after starting 32nd at Kansas earlier this season.

And a massive shocker: Brad Keselowski, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Pocono grid.

Keselowski finished second at Pocono back in June and won this event back in 2011, but he has also finished outside the top 20 at Pocono five times. That includes a 38th-place finish in this event last season when a crash ended his day 121 laps into the race.

Despite sitting on the pole last week in New Hampshire, Keselowski had a disappointing 10th-place finish and prior to that he had finished 18th or worse in three of four starts. He's got three wins this season and is sitting in fifth in the standings, but the volatility makes him a tough play at his current price.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Pocono odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Gander RV 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Gander RV 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Brad Keselowski 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

William Byron 80-1