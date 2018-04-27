GEICO 500 Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Aric Almirola at Talladega

The 2018 NASCAR season continues on Sunday with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski is the Vegas favorite at 6-1, followed by Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, who are both going off at 8-1.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Earlier this season, Roberts was all-in on Kevin Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts was very high on Clint Bowyer, who snapped his 190-race winless streak in the STP 500. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag. The result: Busch came from behind and crossed the finish line .63 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Larson.



One surprise: Roberts wants no part of Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1.



"Harvick has three career plate wins, one at Talladega in 2010, but none since moving from Richard Childress Racing to Stewart Haas Racing," Roberts told SportsLine.



In eight Talladega starts with Stewart Haas Racing, Harvick does not have any top-five finishes. He's not worth 10-1 odds in a loaded GEICO 500 field.



Another shocker: Roberts says Aric Almirola, who is going off at 25-1, makes a strong run at the NASCAR at Talladega title.



"Almirola was leading on the last lap of the Daytona 500 before being bumped out of the way by Austin Dillon," Roberts told SportsLine. "His Ford still finished 11th, continuing an ongoing trend of Almirola being strong in plate races."



Last season at Talladega, Almirola had top-five finishes in both races (fourth and fifth). He's a driver you need to be all over on Sunday.



