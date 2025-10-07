Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that acclaimed actor Glen Powell will serve as the grand marshal for this Sunday's South Point 400, giving the command to start engines for the first race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Powell will serve a major role in pre-race festivities at Las Vegas as part of the promotion of his new film, The Running Man, from Paramount Pictures.

Powell, whose previous film credits include Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You, Hit Man and more, becomes the latest star to serve in the grand marshal role for a Cup race at Las Vegas. Powell serving as grand marshal comes after Morgan Freeman served in the role for the track's previous Cup Series race in March. Others to do the honors in the past include Mark Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian, Tim Allen, UFC President Dana White, and country music group Rascal Flatts, among others.

"It was an absolute yes when I was asked to serve as grand marshal for the South Point 400," Powell said in a statement. "I've grown up around a love of speed and competition, and NASCAR racing embodies that passion like no other. To be part of this tradition in Las Vegas, with all the energy and excitement of the fans, is going to be an unforgettable experience."

Powell comes to a NASCAR race at one of the most pivotal moments in the entire season, as Sunday's race at Las Vegas will mark the first opportunity for the eight remaining drivers in the playoffs to earn a win to lock themselves into the Championship 4, which would give them a guaranteed opportunity to compete for the Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

One year ago, Joey Logano used his win at Las Vegas to launch him to the Championship 4, giving him the chance he needed to win the championship race at Phoenix to earn his third Cup title.