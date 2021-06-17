After years of few organizations seeking to go to stock car racing's highest level, the NASCAR Cup Series has begun to attract new car owners to its ranks yet again. In 2022, one of the major power players in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be making its first foray into Cup.

On Thursday, GMS Racing publicly announced its intentions to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. GMS, owned by car owner Maury Gallagher and his family, currently fields five full-time teams in the Truck Series for drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Chase Purdy, Jack Wood and Tyler Ankrum.

Specifics of GMS Racing's plans for Cup, including whether or not they would compete full-time, were not immediately disclosed.

"GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process," team owner Maury Gallagher said in a press release. "We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years."

Originally formed in 2011, GMS Racing has grown into one of the powerhouse teams of the Truck Series, winning 39 races in its history, as well as two championships with drivers Johnny Sauter (2016) and Sheldon Creed (2020). GMS has also won championships in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East, and fielded a car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning one race with Spencer Gallagher at Talladega in 2018.

GMS' announcement continues a trend of new teams and car owners entering the Cup Series, a process which accompanies the launch of NASCAR's Next Gen Cup car in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing recently declared its intentions to field a full-time Cup car in 2022, and both 23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing -- two teams that entered Cup in 2020 -- are looking at expansion next year.

