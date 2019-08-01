Go Bowling at The Glen odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Erik Jones surprises at Watkins Glen

With just five races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, the Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International in central New York on Sunday for the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen. It's the second road course race of the season after Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Toyota/Save Mart 350, leading 59 of 90 laps on his way to a win. Truex is listed at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, but he's not the favorite, with Kyle Busch getting 5-2. Busch has 12 top-10 finishes in 14 career starts at Watkins Glen, with wins in 2008 and 2013 as well as a third place finish last season. Busch narrowly trails Joey Logano (12-1) in the Monster Energy Cup standings and could jump into first place with a strong performance at NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. Before making your 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, read the NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting Joey Logano, who won the race, in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Busch at Chicago and Truex at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Watkins Glen International are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Watkins Glen 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Erik Jones, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Jones has moved up to a relatively comfortable 13th in the Monster Energy Cup standings after a second place finish at Pocono last week. It was his third consecutive finish of third or better and his sixth top-three run of the season.

His current run of success has helped him jump from 18th to 13th in the standings, with the top 16 drivers earning their way into the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. The 23-year-old is a capable road racer, with four top-10 finishes in six starts on road courses. He was fifth last season at Watkins Glen, so he's a serious threat to win at an attractive price.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen grid.

Elliott won at Talladega earlier this season, which began a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes, but he's struggled since that hot streak. In fact, he hasn't made the top 10 since Pocono, which was seven races ago. Elliott has three finishes of 35th or worse and five finishes outside the top 20 during that span.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.